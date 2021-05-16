Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.