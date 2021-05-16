Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

GTLS opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

