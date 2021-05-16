Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.36. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.