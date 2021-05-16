Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.60 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,867. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock worth $154,606,878. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

