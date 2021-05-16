Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.11. Tenneco posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. Insiders have sold a total of 13,232,124 shares of company stock valued at $154,606,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 465.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 1,331,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.