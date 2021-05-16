Telsey Advisory Group Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $235.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

