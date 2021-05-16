Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.64.

TDS stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

