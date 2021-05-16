Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TELDF stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

