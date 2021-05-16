Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

