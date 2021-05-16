TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $100.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

