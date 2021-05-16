TD Securities Raises Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$17.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

