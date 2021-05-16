TD Securities Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.93.

NYSE OR opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

