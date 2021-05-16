Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Critical Survey

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -2.67

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -100.60% -57.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.22%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

