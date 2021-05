Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.54). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59.

About Tarsus Group (LON:TRS)

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.