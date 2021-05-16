Tap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $450,019.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

