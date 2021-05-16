Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report sales of $144.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $634.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.90. 813,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,559. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

