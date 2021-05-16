Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report sales of $144.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $634.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.90. 813,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,559. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.