Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.