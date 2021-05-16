Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

