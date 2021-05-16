Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

