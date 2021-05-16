Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

