Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of EQH opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.