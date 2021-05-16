Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after buying an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after buying an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

MOS opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.