Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

