Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Cormark

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
SGI opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.53.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.
