SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of SuperCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

