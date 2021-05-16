Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives $0.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

SNDL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 189,025,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,921,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

