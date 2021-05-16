Sumokoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $5.05 million and $564,279.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.98 or 0.00824600 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.