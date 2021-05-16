Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) COO Maky Zanganeh Acquires 389,077 Shares

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.