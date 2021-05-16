Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

