Summer Infant (SUMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 0.87%.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.78. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

