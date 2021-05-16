Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,802 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 4,340.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

