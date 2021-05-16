Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.06 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of GFL Environmental worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

