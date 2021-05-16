Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

CLLS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

