STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Simon Pitts Purchases 5,913 Shares

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Simon Pitts purchased 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

STV Group stock opened at GBX 340.50 ($4.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £159.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. STV Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 316.40.

Get STV Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.