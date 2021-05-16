Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

