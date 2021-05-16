Strs Ohio Takes Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 750 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.20 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSV opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $684.71 million, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

