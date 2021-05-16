Strs Ohio Sells 7,100 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CRA International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI opened at $82.21 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

