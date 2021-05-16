Strs Ohio Purchases 4,700 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

