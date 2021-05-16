Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of CECO Environmental worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECE stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

