Strs Ohio Invests $177,000 in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

