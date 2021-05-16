Strs Ohio Has $310,000 Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unisys were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.