Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $67.78 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

