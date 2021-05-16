Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.92.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

TSE SRX opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$3.32.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.