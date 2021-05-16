StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

