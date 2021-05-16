Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SFIX traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 1,572,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

