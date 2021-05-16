Stifel Nicolaus Raises Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to $5.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRMLF. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

