Stifel Nicolaus Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to $4.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

