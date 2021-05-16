Stifel Nicolaus Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$9.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

