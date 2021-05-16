Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells $470,580.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karla Frieders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

