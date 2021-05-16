Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

