State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 29,836 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,184,000 after purchasing an additional 876,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,315,000 after acquiring an additional 722,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period.

CIB stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

